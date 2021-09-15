Nadhim Zahawi (51280679)

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as the new education secretary after the sacking of Gavin Williamson.

The former vaccines minister had been tipped for promotion following the success of the vaccine roll-out across the country.

Mr Zahawi was among a number of appointments made by the prime minister during a cabinet reshuffle that also brought about the exit of Dominic Raab as foreign secretary.

Mr Raab, who has been widely criticised for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, made way for Liz Truss, who becomes the first Tory female foreign secretary.

However, Mr Raab was moved to the Ministry of Justice and also handed the title of deputy prime minister.

Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, while also taking on cross-government responsibility for Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda.