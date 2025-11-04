EDINBURGH Woollen Mill is to open a second shop in Stratford – on the same street as its first.

The specialist knitwear business is opening the doors of another Henley Street shop, just yards from its first.

The second shop will take the place of Coffee #1 which closed in September.

Edinburgh Woolen Mill is moving into the old Coffee #1 building on Henley Street

The new shop is set to open on Thursday 4th December. To mark the day, staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag, while prizes will also be hidden in the store.

The business said that opening a second shop will allow them to showcase a broader range to shoppers and visitors.

Doug Haisbitt, area manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to the local retail mix.”

