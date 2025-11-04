THE Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Stratford's Henley Street is relocating, the company has announced.

The shop is to remain on the same street but into a new unit, moving into the former Coffee #1.

Edinburgh Woolen Mill is moving into the old Coffee #1 building on Henley Street

The shop in the new location is set to open on Thursday 4th December. To mark the move, staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag, while prizes will also be hidden in the store.

Doug Haisbitt, area manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to the local retail mix.”



