Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop in Stratford relocating - but will remain on Henley Street
Published: 12:25, 04 November 2025
THE Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Stratford's Henley Street is relocating, the company has announced.
The shop is to remain on the same street but into a new unit, moving into the former Coffee #1.
The shop in the new location is set to open on Thursday 4th December. To mark the move, staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag, while prizes will also be hidden in the store.
Doug Haisbitt, area manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to the local retail mix.”