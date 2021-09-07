Ed Sheeran's £10,000 donation to Warwickshire hospice

John Parker who is fundraising for Myton Hospice (51000789)

Singer Ed Sheeran made a £10,000 donation to Myton Hospice after being contacted by a musician who he worked with as a guitar technician.

John Parker contacted the star about his fundraising challenge for the charity, which has hospices in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

He is running the Virtual London Marathon in aid of the hospice as thanks for the care the Myton at Home team gave to his mum at the end of her life.

To help with his fundraising, John contacted Ed on the ‘off chance’ to ask for help spreading the word about his fundraising and was amazed when just a few hours later he had received a £10,000 donation on his JustGiving page from ‘Ted’.

John was part of folk duo Nizlopi, formed in Leamington Spa, and before Ed became an international artist he sometimes worked as a guitar tech for the band and even opened some shows for them.

Ed Sheeran performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea. Photo: PA Media (51001237)

John said: “I’m massively touched by Ed’s sponsorship, kindness and support; it proves that no matter how famous you get, you can still be a top person.”

Ruth Freeman, CEO of The Myton Hospices, said: “We are blown away by Ed Sheeran’s donation and would like to thank him for his generosity and support, it really will make a big difference to our patients and their families.

“John has done such a fantastic job training for his marathon, and continuing to raise awareness and vital funds for Myton and we can’t thank him enough! None of our work would be possible without people like him.”

John is running the Virtual London Marathon on 3rd October. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-parker39.

The Myton Hospices needs to raise £7.8 million this year to continue providing its free service to people in Coventry and Warwickshire with life limiting illnesses, and their families.