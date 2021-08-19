Easter re-opening planned for museum

History buffs will have to wait until next year for the grand re-opening of the Shipston Museum, with organisers targeting an Easter return for the attraction.

Shipston has a rich history (50397984)

Bekki Hillman, president of the Shipston and District History Society, said: “We’ve got a lot of very interesting things going on but unfortunately now is not the time to re-open. We have not yet formally signed the lease at Clark House and it would be hard for us to operate in a Covid secure way at the moment. We’re coming to the end of museum season soon anyway, a lot close for the winter, so it makes sense for us to re-open when we can have a full season.

“We are however on the lookout for volunteers, so anyone who is interested in helping out should email us.”

The museum was formerly located in an upper floor room accessed close to the Telegraph Street Car Park, owned by museum co-founder Mike Ashley.

However following his death that room was no longer available, so Shipston Town Council agreed to provide a new home for it a Clark House.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Shipston Museum, email shipstonmuseum@outlook.com