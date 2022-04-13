Easter holiday activities in and around Stratford
IF you’re looking for a few ideas to keep the family – or just the children – entertained over the Easter break, then we have a few suggestions.
Escape Arts
15th-16th April
Old H&M shop, Bell Court, 10.30am to 5pm
Escape Arts is holding a series of free activities to celebrate Easter. There’ll be opportunities to create your own birds or insects out of junk materials, plant flowers to support local birdlife, and make your own Easter gift. There’s also wildflower seeds to sow to get in the mood for spring.
Charlecote Park
9th-18th April
Last entry 4pm, £3 per trail pack
Take part in Charlecote Park’s family-friendly trail by picking up your activity pack and completing the ten nature-inspired activities along the way, including listening out for the sounds of nature or leaping like a deer, before collecting your chocolate egg prize. Booking not required for the trail, but visitors will need to book a car park space.
Free Easter fun
15th-18th April
Riverside, Tiddington Road
While its paid event has sold out, there’s still a full weekend of free fun at the Riverside. Along with a weekend of live music taking place outside, with local favourites playing from 1pm to 10.30pm every day, there’s also a free Easter trail, inviting children to collect their own map and answer ten Easter-related questions that will reveal the location of their prize egg.
Easter Egg Hunt
17th April
Tiddington Home Guard Club, 2pm to 4pm
There’s a full afternoon of fun to be had at Tiddington Home Guard Club, with an Easter egg hunt, crafts, tombola, a raffle and a bouncy castle. Tickets are £5 per child. To book either visit the club or call 07956 791 001
Easter egg trail
Until 22nd April
Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall
You’ll need to be as brainy as the Bard to solve the Schoolroom and Guildhall’s Easter egg trail, which asks visitors to spot and solve clues as they journey through the sights, sounds and story of the Tudor building.
British Motor Museum
Until 24th April
Gaydon
As well as costumed characters and air-drying clay workshops to design your own Mini, if you visit the museum over the Easter weekend, 15th-18th April, there will be a traditional Easter egg hunt with a bit of a Mini twist. Collect eggs around the museum to claim your reward.
Kenilworth Castle
Until 24th April
Families can explore this historic site for clues and challenges, discover traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race, and track down the Easter eggs. Win a chocolate treat.
Magic Alley
An interactive Easter magical trail explores a world of dragons, knights, a fairy queen and unicorns and involves hunting for eggs in the Enchanted Forest.
Stratford Butterfly Farm
Until 24th April
Meet the Mini-Beast handling sessions return in the Discovery Zone. Families can also meet beekeeper Matthew Ingram (19th April) from Holt Hall Apiary, a small independent bee farm in Staffordshire with over 140 hives.