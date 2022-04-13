Easter holiday activities in and around Stratford

IF you’re looking for a few ideas to keep the family – or just the children – entertained over the Easter break, then we have a few suggestions.

Escape Arts

15th-16th April

Old H&M shop, Bell Court, 10.30am to 5pm

Escape Arts is holding a series of free activities to celebrate Easter. There’ll be opportunities to create your own birds or insects out of junk materials, plant flowers to support local birdlife, and make your own Easter gift. There’s also wildflower seeds to sow to get in the mood for spring.

Charlecote Park

9th-18th April

Last entry 4pm, £3 per trail pack

Take part in Charlecote Park’s family-friendly trail by picking up your activity pack and completing the ten nature-inspired activities along the way, including listening out for the sounds of nature or leaping like a deer, before collecting your chocolate egg prize. Booking not required for the trail, but visitors will need to book a car park space.

Free Easter fun

15th-18th April

Riverside, Tiddington Road

While its paid event has sold out, there’s still a full weekend of free fun at the Riverside. Along with a weekend of live music taking place outside, with local favourites playing from 1pm to 10.30pm every day, there’s also a free Easter trail, inviting children to collect their own map and answer ten Easter-related questions that will reveal the location of their prize egg.

Easter Egg Hunt

17th April

Tiddington Home Guard Club, 2pm to 4pm

There’s a full afternoon of fun to be had at Tiddington Home Guard Club, with an Easter egg hunt, crafts, tombola, a raffle and a bouncy castle. Tickets are £5 per child. To book either visit the club or call 07956 791 001

Easter egg trail

Until 22nd April

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall

You’ll need to be as brainy as the Bard to solve the Schoolroom and Guildhall’s Easter egg trail, which asks visitors to spot and solve clues as they journey through the sights, sounds and story of the Tudor building.

British Motor Museum

Until 24th April

Gaydon

As well as costumed characters and air-drying clay workshops to design your own Mini, if you visit the museum over the Easter weekend, 15th-18th April, there will be a traditional Easter egg hunt with a bit of a Mini twist. Collect eggs around the museum to claim your reward.

Kenilworth Castle

Until 24th April

Families can explore this historic site for clues and challenges, discover traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race, and track down the Easter eggs. Win a chocolate treat.

Magic Alley

An interactive Easter magical trail explores a world of dragons, knights, a fairy queen and unicorns and involves hunting for eggs in the Enchanted Forest.

Stratford Butterfly Farm

Until 24th April

Meet the Mini-Beast handling sessions return in the Discovery Zone. Families can also meet beekeeper Matthew Ingram (19th April) from Holt Hall Apiary, a small independent bee farm in Staffordshire with over 140 hives.