Reverend Patrick Taylor is pictured saying prayers at the conclusion of the Good Friday Walk of Witness through Stratford. The gathering was organised by Stratford Churches Together and attended by several hundred people, including the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe. The procession ended with the erection of a cross in Bridge Street.

Photo: Mark Williamson