Earl’s legal action over future management of £85m Ragley Hall estate

A HIGH Court battle has been taking place for control of the £85 million Ragley Hall estate after the Earl of Yarmouth initiated legal proceedings.

William Seymour, 32, wants to replace the trusts which run the majority of the estate while his family – his parents, Lord and Lady Hertford, and his siblings, Lady Gabriella Seymour, 32, Lord Edward Seymour, 30, and Lady Antonia Seymour, 26 – say the trusts should remain.

The earl fell out with his parents in 2018, when he married his wife Kelsey. He had expected to inherit 400-year-old Ragley Hall, as his parents’ oldest son, London’s High Court heard.

However, Lord Hertford, 66, said his son’s relationship with his family deteriorated after he asked his father to “hand over Ragley Hall to him when he turned 30” in 2023. It was claimed he also sent “'hostile and inflammatory” emails to Lady Hertford, 64, and clashed with the trustees controlling the estate.

The Earl of Yarmouth William Seymour pictured at Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

William claimed he and his wife were kicked out of their cottage home on the estate with just a few days’ notice. The earl, who runs craft elderflower liquor distillery St Maur from part of the land, turned to the courts as he wants to see the Ragley trusts dismantled and the trustees removed.

But lawyers for Lord and Lady Hertford and William’s three siblings allege William has behaved in an “unreasonable and vindictive” manner. They want the trusts – the Ragley Trust Company Ltd and Seymour Trust Company Ltd – left undisturbed.

The estate includes the mansion, working farms, businesses and properties, as well as woods and hundreds of acres of parkland – the trusts do not run the house itself.

The court was told that after getting together with Kelsey, William “started to assert himself,” with the trusts and asked to be given financial information about the estate and to attend management meetings.

This led to complaints from William about his ideas about how the estate should be run being disregarded and “disrespect” being shown to his wife, by not inviting her to a trustee meeting.

At the same time, relations with his family were said to have worsened when William sent an email to his mother in July 2018 suggesting that his father “was incapable”.

Lord Hertford at the Game Fair, one of many commercial events held at Ragley Hall estate.

William claimed the problems between him and his parents came after they appeared to dash his expectations that he would inherit the estate while still a young man. An email from his mother, also in 2018, stated “there are no obligations as to when or what is handed over”.

The court heard that William claimed he had never been given an explanation and that, as a result, his position had been changed “profoundly in 2018”.

Since then William has sued the trusts to force them to release a large parcel of estate woodland to him – with a row about access rights ongoing.

His barrister Paul Burton claimed the trustees had contributed to family strife, something the trusts deny.

Backing the trusts’ case, Richard Dew, for William’s parents and siblings, said that since 2018 William had done “many things which on any basis would make the trustees cautious in their dealings with him”. He also rejected the earl’s accusation that he and his wife were left without a roof when asked to leave their estate cottage.

William, the court was told, had been passed estate land and property worth more than £4 million by the time he was 21.

The court was told this was not a family dispute, it was a breakdown in the relationship between the trustees and William.

The judge will give his ruling at a later date.