Earl may appeal after Warwickshire estate court case leaves him facing £1.3m legal bill

THE Earl of Yarmouth is facing a £1.3 million legal bill, after losing a court battle over his family seat, Ragley Hall.

William Seymour took action over the running of the 6,000-acre estate in Alcester, looking to replace the trustees, but lost his case after a judge ruled against him in the High Court in May. His lawyers were back in court last week arguing the earl should not have to pay the legal fees, as these should be covered by the estate.

But the judge rejected that claim and ordered the earl to pay £717,000 claimed by the trustees, £330,000 by his family, plus his own lawyers’ costs of more than £300,000. The earl was ordered to pay £500,000 up front. The exact total will be assessed by a specialist judge, unless all parties can reach an agreement beforehand.

The Earl of Yarmouth William Seymour at the Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

The court action earlier this year was an attempt by the earl to remove trustees from the Ragley Trust Company and the Seymour Trust Company and replace them with what his lawyers described as “independent, impartial professional trustees”. But the judge found the current trustees “had not acted improperly” and their removal was “not necessary”.

The feud over the £85m estate, which includes a 110-room mansion, put “damaged and fractured” relationship between the earl and his parents, Lord and Lady Hertford, into the spotlight, including claims they were “far from delighted” about their son’s plans to marry Kelsey Wells, a former director at Goldman Sachs bank.

And although Lord Hertford admitted he’d planned for his son to take over the running of the estate, he changed his mind and did not consider him “appropriate”.

Following last week’s court ruling, a statement from the Earl of Yarmouth confirmed he was considering an appeal. It added: “Lord Yarmouth brought an action for the removal of the trustees of three trusts in which he, his wife, and his children have an interest, and to seek their replacement with fully independent trustees. He did so to protect in particular the interests of his children. He did not seek money or compensation for himself. He did not sue his father, Lord Hertford, nor did he seek control of the Ragley Estate.”

Ragley Hall near Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson.

The statement also said the trustees’ costs far outstripped those of the other parties individually and exceed-ed the combined costs of all six beneficiaries who took part in the action.

It concluded: “Documents setting out the extent of liquidity and substantial debt which has accumulated at Ragley during the tenure of the current Marquess of Hertford and trustees were disclosed by the family defendants’ solicitors during the exchange of evidence in the proceedings. That information was tabled and discussed in the latest costs hearing and has thus found its way to the public domain. We are deeply troubled and greatly saddened by the picture that information paints about the future of the estate.”

The earl and countess, who married in 2018, launched the St Maur elderflower liqueur in 2022 as a business, and it has gone on to win several international awards. It is made using wild elderflowers from ancient woodland on the estate. St Maur was the original family name until medieval times, when it became Seymour.

The family can trace its heritage back to Jane Seymour, the third wife of Henry VIII.