“THE best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” so said Buddy in Christmas film Elf.

This is perhaps what Ellie Sergeant had in mind back in 1996 when, aged four, she hollered her little heart out to The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy at a nativity at St Helen’s Church, Clifford Chambers.

Little could she imagine that the video of her enthusiastic ear-shattering singing would be the source of widespread Christmas merriment decades later when it went viral after being shared online, and has been watched millions of times and continues to be essential festive viewing

Ellie, now a 29-year-old lawyer, told Radio 4 last week that she has now got over the cringe-factor involved with being known as the angel with the not-so angelic voice.

She said: “When I see it now what goes through my mind has changed over the years, so when I was a bit younger I was a bit embarrassed but now I think it’s a great clip and it does make me laugh.”

Hannah, mum Emma and Ellie

The raucous racket was not her usual style. Ellie explained: “It wasn’t my natural singing voice, it was because my mum was sat right at the back of the church and asked me to sing up because one of her pet peeves was that she couldn’t hear me singing as usually I was quite quiet. So she asked me to sing as loudly as I could.”

The video was made back in the day before mobile phones were popular, but survives thanks to the mum of the baby Jesus, played by a real-life newborn, who shot the footage on VHS and gave the Sergeant family a copy.

And it was thanks to older sister Hannah, then eight and now 33, that the video went viral, having shared it on YouTube.

Hannah told the Herald that the family moved to Luddington Road after living in Clifford Chambers, but the family have now all left the area. She lives in Bristol and works as a marketing manager for charities, Ellie is based in London, while their parents have settled in Kent.

At the time of the video the sisters were pupils at The Croft, although the nativity was part of village celebrations.

The grown up Sergeant sisters.

“It’s our family Christmas cracker,” said Hannah of the video. “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without it.”

She confesses that her current enthusiasm for her sister’s star turn wasn’t shared at the time: “I’m the embarrassed angel with the brown bob and gold halo, trying to look chilled but inside seething as she sung over all my solos.”

Nowadays Ellie says she keeps her singing private.

“I am an avid karaoke fan – so a lot of Stevie Wonder does get sung very badly. But usually it’s just in front of good friends,” she said.