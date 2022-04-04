THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Alscot Estate are two of the organisations that have signed up to test E-cargo bikes.

However, there are still plenty of opportunities for business, charities and other groups to get involved with the scheme, which launched on Monday (4th April).

The Stratford District Council initiative is aimed at encouraging businesses, organisations, community and voluntary groups across the area to use electric bikes instead of cars and vans for local deliveries.

A number of roadshows will be taking place across the district to show how the e-bikes work and to encourage others to get involved in the trials.

The roadshows will take place from 11am to 2pm on:

Thursday, 14th April: High Street, Bidford

Tuesday, 19th April: Sainsbury’s car park, Wellesbourne

Friday, 22nd April: location TBC, Studley

Tuesday, 26th April: Waitrose car park, Alcester

Tuesday, 3rd May: Village Hall, Kineton

Sunday, 8th May: Tesco car park, Southam

Other venues to be confirmed include Shipston and Henley.

Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder at SDC, said: “There’s some amazing local businesses and organisations who are really passionate about the environment and want to do more. We are really pleased to help them access a greener way to travel and deliver their services.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses and organisations to sign up to test the scheme out and see if it suits their needs.

“I really hope that seeing the E-cargo bikes in use will encourage other businesses and organisations across the district, to give one a go helping Stratford district become greener and contribute to south Warwickshire’s climate change ambitions.”

Andrew Anderson, environmental health and safety officer at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, added: “This fantastic initiative is a great way of reducing our reliance on vans to transport goods between our historic sites, and meets our ambition to operate sustainably and becoming carbon net zero in our own emissions by 2030.”

Emma Holman-West, Alscot Estate CEO Estate and business owner said: “Here at Alscot, we have opted for an E-cargo trike, which is fitted with a box that allows up to 50kg in weight to be transported and the trike will be branded with the Alscot logo, so not only is it functional but it is a travelling advertisement.”