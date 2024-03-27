Home   News   Article

Dame Vanessa Redgrave DBE is to be this year’s winner of the Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 08:38, 27 March 2024
 | Updated: 08:39, 27 March 2024

The actor will be presented with her award at the Shakespeare Birthday Lunch on Saturday, 20th April, at the Avonbank Gardens, in the grounds of the RST.

The award celebrates individuals who have significantly furthered society’s understanding, appreciation, and enjoyment of the great Bard’s work.

