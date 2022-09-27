Millions of disabled people waiting for extra money to help them through the winter, should soon start to see the cash dropping into accounts, the government has promised.

The Department for Work and Pensions says the 'majority of people' waiting for disability cost of living support payments worth £150 will be sent the money by early October after 'operational issues' reportedly delayed the initial start of the roll out.

Around six million people are being given the one-off £150 lump sum, which won't need paying back, to help ease current cost of living pressures because people with disabilities often face increased costs in having to pay for things like care and meeting mobility needs.

Those claiming disability benefits are being given an extra £150. Image: File photo.

It was expected, after announcements from the DWP, that money would start arriving soon after Tuesday, September 20.

However it is now believed only a small handful of payments were able to be released last week - with the majority expected to now be paid from this week instead.

Consumer expert Martin Lewis was among those on social media to query in recent days whether the £150 payment had been delayed and was inundated with replies from people saying they were still waiting.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis said on social media he'd been contacted by hundreds of people still waiting for the money

He said: "We were told the payments would start on Tuesday. Yet when I asked on social media yesterday, among thousands of responses, not a soul had received it. Of course the promise is it will be paid by October, so that hasn't been breached.

"Yet for people in a desperate situation, expectation management is crucial and so I'd call on the DWP to give better information on exactly when people can expect the money in their bank account."

Those who may be eligible for the payment include people receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the war pension mobility supplement.

Disabled people often face increased costs but charities have raised concerns the £150 might not be enough this winter

In an update the DWP said it was still on track to deliver the majority of funds by early next month.

It wrote: "Those who had confirmed payment of their disability benefit for May 25 don’t need to do anything and will receive the £150 automatically by their usual payment method, with the vast majority to be paid by early October. While some people have been paid this week, the majority of people will be paid next week."

With increased energy bills now just days away extra help with the cost of living crisis is beginning to filter through to households.

Eight million people who claim universal credit and other means tested benefits are due a second cost of living support payment worth £324, expected this autumn, while every household with a domestic energy contract will soon receive the first of six monthly instalments - totalling £400 - to help reduce the cost of winter gas and electric bills.