Duncan's tackling record attempt in Barney's memory

THIS year’s Shakespeare Marathon will be an emotional homecoming for one business owner as he racks up the miles for a meningitis charity, all while attempting to break a world record.

Duncan Nealon in full rugby kit Photo: Mark Williamson B3/1/22/1860. (54360638)

Stratford-born Duncan Nealon, a marketing insight director who now lives in Pillerton Hersey, will be aiming to break the world record for the fastest marathon run while in full rugby kit, all in aid of Meningitis Now, a charity close to his heart following the death of his friend’s son.

After narrowly missing out on beating the record at October’s London Marathon, Duncan will now be hoping to smash the current time of three hours and five minutes and honour the memory of Barney Adlington, who died in 2005 from meningitis, aged three.

Running his hometown course will be a special day for Duncan, who cherishes his memories of growing up in Stratford and playing for Claverdon Rugby Club with best friend Rod Adlington, Barney’s dad.

“I joined the club in 1995 just as I was leaving school and never really planned on sticking around,” said Duncan. “But we had so much fun and I met Rod, who captained us when we got promoted. After the game we’d always end up back in Stratford, usually at Bar M which was very popular at the time.

“There was also a place called Ripple, above a Chinese restaurant on the Rec.

“Those were places we were always knocking about around the time Barney died. At that point in our lives that was where we were spending most Saturday evenings. Now the marathon finishes at the Rec, so to end there will be…well, I’ll just say it’s quite difficult to run when you’ve got a lump in your throat.”

Barney Adlington, who sadly died of meningitis in 2005, aged three years old. (54341353)

Barney passed away in 2005 after he was taken to hospital having complained of a headache. Less than 12 hours later he had died from meningitis septicaemia, something Duncan describes as “every bit as horrific as you’d think, just every parent’s worst nightmare”, and which has led to him running to raise awareness about the life-saving nature of spotting symptoms early.

Despite the tragic circumstances of Barney’s death, Duncan described how he will run the marathon with the memory of a happy young boy in mind.

He said: “A really big thing for Rod and Anna is that they always want anything that is done for Barney to be fun. He was a three-year-old kid who was a barrel of energy and fun. Obviously what happened was absolutely horrific and tragic, but we just try and be joyful and keep the fun levels up because that’s how people want to remember him.”

For Duncan any disappointment in missing out in London has long faded as donations to his fundraiser have reached nearly £15,000, and he has been presented with the opportunity to seize the world record in his home town.

“Maybe it’s better this way,” he said. “At the time I was gutted, but then I decided I’d do Stratford and my friends and I began to say that if I could do it here it’d be better.

“We all played rugby together, they’re my proper mates, so doing it back on our old stomping ground just feels appropriate; it’s come full circle.”

To donate to Duncan’s fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/meningitis-now

For more information on how to enter the Shakespeare marathon and half marathon visit https://www.entryhub.co.uk/rotary-shakespeare-marathon-half-marathon-2022