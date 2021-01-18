DUMPED CHICKENS: Who will rescue Princess Layer?

CHICKENS are being abandoned after people who bought flocks during lockdown now can’t take care of them, according to the RSPCA.

And the problem has been exacerbated by the arrival of bird flu.

The animal welfare charity, which operates across England and Wales, is concerned at the number of hens and cockerels being abandoned and fears rescue centres will soon be overrun with birds.

The organisation said more than 1,500 chickens were abandoned last year and it was called to 13 incidents in Warwickshire involving abandonment or cruelty to chickens.

Kate Parkes, the RSPCA’s poultry welfare specialist, said: “We’re concerned that worries about bird flu and changes to how we’re allowed to keep hens may lead to more owners abandoning their pets, putting more pressure on rescue centres.”

The charity has asked that if people are considering getting a flock of chickens, they consider rescuing ex-battery hens or adopting from a rescue agency such as the RSPCA itself.

Some of the cockerels and hens currently needing rehoming include cockerel Cluck Norris (named after action hero Chuck Norris) and his hens Chickira, Princess Layer and Amelia Egghart. The group are looking for a home together and are currently based at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire.

For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk.