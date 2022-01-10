Keen readers may have seen the story about the drunk-driver who mistook a river for a road when he ended up in the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water over Christmas.

Drunk driver ended up in a hedge in Bedworth

The competition for dumbest accident turned up a notch over the weekend when over the weekend this driver seems to have mistaken his BMW for a plane and ended up in a hedge.

Drunk driver ends up in the river in Bourton

The incident took place in north Warwickshire in Bedworth. Luckily no one else was involved and the driver managed to escape uninjured. The driver failed a roadside breath test and has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

