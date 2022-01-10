Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Drunk driver plants his BMW high in a hedge in Warwickshire

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:00, 10 January 2022
 | Updated: 10:40, 10 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Keen readers may have seen the story about the drunk-driver who mistook a river for a road when he ended up in the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water over Christmas.

Drunk driver ended up in a hedge in Bedworth (54162994)
Drunk driver ended up in a hedge in Bedworth (54162994)

The competition for dumbest accident turned up a notch over the weekend when over the weekend this driver seems to have mistaken his BMW for a plane and ended up in a hedge.

Drunk driver ends up in the river in Bourton (54089787)
Drunk driver ends up in the river in Bourton (54089787)

The incident took place in north Warwickshire in Bedworth. Luckily no one else was involved and the driver managed to escape uninjured. The driver failed a roadside breath test and has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

More dumb driving

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Traffic and Travel Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE