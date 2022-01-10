Drunk driver plants his BMW high in a hedge in Warwickshire
Published: 10:00, 10 January 2022
| Updated: 10:40, 10 January 2022
Keen readers may have seen the story about the drunk-driver who mistook a river for a road when he ended up in the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water over Christmas.
The competition for dumbest accident turned up a notch over the weekend when over the weekend this driver seems to have mistaken his BMW for a plane and ended up in a hedge.
The incident took place in north Warwickshire in Bedworth. Luckily no one else was involved and the driver managed to escape uninjured. The driver failed a roadside breath test and has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.