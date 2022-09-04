THOUSANDS of plastic ducks joined the regular inhabitants of the River Avon last Saturday afternoon (27th August) for the annual Rotary duck race in aid of The Shakespeare Hospice.

After an absence of two years due to Covid, the event saw a number of families lined along the waterside to watch the spectacle and hope that their duck made it first over the finishing line at Lucy's Mill for the winner’s prize of £150.

Ducks are released at Stratford's Rotary Duck Race. (59010788)

A spokesperson said: “It was great to be back on the river and the town supported the event with great enthusiasm. We still have some funds coming in from sponsors but we’re looking at around £3,500 all of which goes to The Shakespeare Hospice which beats our pre-covid total.