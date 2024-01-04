IT’S never too late for a Christmas miracle and for staff and regulars at the Bulls Head in Wootton Wawen that’s just what happened when they all pitched in and cleared away flood water and debris so the pub was open for business as usual.

Relentless heavy showers hit Wootton Wawen last Thursday causing widespread flooding inside the pub and on surrounding roads but the community rallied and helped clear blockages and managed to drain all the excess water in a couple of hours.

People help clear the flood water.

Bulls Head owner, Martin Peel, said: “People noticed the flooding and came to help out. Unfortunately, the drains and a nearby culvert can’t cope when there’s really heavy rain and this time it came on so quickly. Thanks to the regulars and our staff we kept the pub open and everyone got a pint or their favourite tipple.”