Drugs, knives and imitation guns seized in County Lines operation by Warwickshire Police

EIGHTEEN people were arrested and £167,000 of drugs seized as Warwickshire Police took action against County Lines drugs gangs.

The force said during a week-long operation it had executed eight warrants, seized eight knives, two imitation firearms and £6,800 in cash.

An imitation gun. Photo: Warwickshire Police (59962750)

Three missing people were also found by officers and were helped with safeguarding along with another five vulnerable people.

As part of its County Lines Intensification Week, safer neighbourhood teams also visited vulnerable people, raised awareness of the signs of exploitation amongst taxi drivers and hotel workers, and presented at schools and colleges.

The operation ended with an appeal by the force for the public to be on the lookout out for the signs that young people being exploited by drugs gangs.

Knives found by officers. Photo: Warwickshire Police (59962746)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Readers, head of Warwickshire Police Proactive CID, said: “This was an extremely successful week that left drug dealers in Warwickshire significantly out of pocket. We also gathered a significant amount of intelligence that will help us to continue to target county lines criminals.

“Our intelligence has shown that following last week’s activity the supply of drugs in some parts of the county has dried up considerable; this is great news for local people. Unfortunately, we know this won’t last and this is why we are appealing for the public to help us tackle the problem.

More drugs. Photo: Warwickshire Police (59962748)

“Please be aware of the signs of drug dealing and exploitation and report concerns to police. The information you provide be the missing piece that helps us to protect a vulnerable person, bring offenders to justice and take drugs off the streets.”

The week, which ran from 3rd to 10th October, was part of national initiative to tackle County Lines gangs who use vulnerable people to transport illegal drugs from one area to another.

Some of the drugs that were seized. Photo: Warwickshire Police (59962740)

In some cases dealers will take over a property belonging to a vulnerable person and use it to deal drugs from, an action known as cuckooing.

For more information on spotting the signs of county lines drug crime and exploitation, visit https://tinyurl.com/yy85b5jc.

To report concerns around drugs and exploitation go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.