Stratford Police say they are making renewed efforts to get rid of drug-taking and antisocial behaviour that is plaguing residents of Lodge Road, Stratford.

It is a year since the Herald first reported on problems in the area.

Angry residents complained that a row of disused garages down an alley behind houses on the north side of Lodge Road in Stratford – just off Masons Road – had become a haven for drug dealers and late-night drinking.

The area is looked after by Orbit, which owns the garages. But residents say it has been allowed to fall into neglect and, despite repeated complaints to the housing association and the district council, not enough has been done to make things better.

Lodge Road residents pitctured in the garage area last year. Photo: Mark Williamson

Resident Sarah Halford explained: “It’s a pedestrian route that connects an estate of bungalows for elderly and disabled people. However, many are too afraid to use it – it’s full of rubbish, abandoned supermarket trolleys, even human excrement and lots of broken glass, which is a hazard for residents and their pets. It’s also well-known as a place where drug-dealing and taking are all too evident.

“It’s also dangerous and intimidating at night because although there’s some streetlighting, it’s obscured by overgrown vegetation. Although there have been numerous attempts to clean it up over the years, they’ve been ineffective.”