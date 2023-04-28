Drug dealing and weapon charges after incidents in Stratford

A MAN has appeared in court charged with drug dealing offences and possession of an offensive weapon following two incidents in Stratford.

Peter Henry, 35, of Peregrine Way, Warwick, has been charged with:

Warwickshire Police.

- two counts of possessing cannabis/cannabis resin

- two counts of possessing with intent to supply heroin

- two counts of possessing with intent to supply crack cocaine

- possessing an offensive weapon in a public place

Warwickshire Police said the incidents in Stratford took place on 2nd March and 26th April.

He appeared before magistrates on Thursday (27th April) and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 25th May.