POLICE have launched an operation in Stratford to drive out the ‘despicable behaviour’ which sees vulnerable people exploited by drug dealers.

Operation Brick, Warwickshire Police said, will aim to stop county lines drug dealers using threats and violence to take over people's homes for drugs operations, a situation known as cuckooing.

Inspector Ben Hembry, safer neighbourhood lead for the Stratford district, said: “We have identified a number of vulnerable people who have experienced intimidation by people looking to deal drugs. These dealers take over their homes to sell drugs from; they often threaten the occupant with violence.

“We can drive this despicable behaviour out of Stratford if we are all aware of the signs of someone being exploited and report concerns to police. Working together we can make Stratford as hostile as possible for those who look to exploit vulnerable people.

“We will act on all information provided. No matter how small it may seem it helps us to get a better picture of who is being exploited and who is responsible.”

Operation Brick will focus on protecting vulnerable people and reducing opportunities for them to be exploited, police said.

This will include officers increasing visits to vulnerable people and patrols in the areas where they are being exploited.

The police are also asking for the public’s help by looking out for the signs of exploitation.

Signs that a vulnerable person is being exploited include:

• An increase in people entering or leaving a property.

• An increase in cars and bikes outside a property.

• An increase in antisocial behaviour or litter at a property.

• Signs of drug use

• A neighbour not been seen for a while or being more distant than usual.

Members of the public can report concerns around exploitation by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.