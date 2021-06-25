A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught following a police pursuit in Warwick.

At around 9pm on 21st May, officers from the Warwickshire Police Operational Policing Unit (OPU) attempted to stop a Ford Focus being driven by Jordan Marshall at Warwick Technology Park.

At this point the car fled from police and a pursuit started.

The pursuit came to an end when Marshall attempted to overtake a car on the Banbury Road Bridge and he lost control with the car ending up on its side.

A search of the car led to drugs and cash being seized.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday, 17th June, Marshall, 26, of Longfellow Avenue, Warwick, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was also convicted of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply following an arrest in 2018.