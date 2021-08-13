A DRUNK drug addict who kicked a police officer in the groin has been given “one last chance” by a judge who spared him jail.

Despite still using heroin – even on the day before his court appearance – and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence, 30-year-old Dominic Maynard was handed a 12-month community order for assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly and being in breach of the previous order.

Dominic Maynard (50020065)

Maynard, who pleaded guilty, had the period of his suspended sentence doubled to 40 months by Recorder Francesca Levett, who also increased a drug rehabilitation requirement from one to two years.

Maynard, of Lodge Road, Stratford, was given the suspended sentence last September for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and having a bladed article. Since then he breached the order by failing to turn up for three appointments.

Prosecutor Joshua Purser told Warwick Crown Court that on 4th June Maynard’s father called the police to his home in Baker Avenue, where his son – who had taken drugs and been drinking wine – wanted to borrow money.

Officers went three times to the house to deal with Maynard, who had previous convictions for disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly. Finally, Pc Iain Walker tried to take a bottle from him. Mr Purser said: “The defendant became volatile and pushed Pc Walker, so he and another officer took him to the floor where he is kicking out and makes contact with Pc Walker’s legs and genital area.”

Queenie Djan, defending, said: “Mr Maynard made frank admissions at the first opportunity. He immediately regretted his behaviour, which was due to being intoxicated.

“It is conceded his compliance with the suspended sentence order is not what it should have been.

“He has been struggling with his use of controlled drugs, but he has continued to take up his methadone prescription on a weekly basis, which shows his attempt to tackle his heroin use.

“He has been addicted to drugs since the age of 14. He suffers brain bleeds as a result of a drug overdose earlier this year, and that has caused him to suffer some memory loss.”

Recorder Levett told Maynard: “

You have been frank with me today and accepted you took heroin yesterday. You need help.

“It is unacceptable for you to take no responsibility for the impact your offending has on the wider public and particularly on emergency workers.

“Despite being given the opportunity of support and assistance, you have continued to take heroin. The suspended sentence was your opportunity to take control of your life and you have failed to do so.

“But hearing that you have attended a large number of appointments, despite being ravaged by addiction, I am going to give you one last chance.”