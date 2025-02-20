Drop-in meeting to discuss option for 2,500 new homes in Henley

THE potential for thousands of homes being built as part of the new Local Plan has sparked public meetings at a variety of villages in south Warwickshire… with the next planned at Henley.

Beaudesert and Henley Joint Parish Council has organised a meeting for this Saturday (22nd February) to discuss one of the preferred options for new homes that includes green belt land around Henley.

The draft Local Plan, which is being put together by Stratford and Warwick district councils, lists options for strategic sites – expansions of existing towns and villages – as well as possible new ‘town’ locations.

Henley is included as one of the 24 options for strategic growth which could result in up to 2,500 homes being built in the area.

“We want everyone in Beaudesert and Henley to be able to understand the South Warwickshire Local Plan and also be able to access the information to have their say,” the council said in a leaflet promoting the meeting.

The drop-in meeting takes place at the Memorial Hall, 9am-12pm.