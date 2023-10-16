CABBIES in Stratford have developed their own taxi app in a bid to win back customers and counter lost fares to Uber.

The traditional taxi service which has been used by residents and shoppers for decades has for the past few years been dealt a financial body blow by the rise of Uber drivers in the town who are not regulated by the district council - an issue which has sparked fury and frustration by licenced taxi drivers who flagged up their concerns as early as 2015 when deregulation was brought in.

Angry town cabbies also say drivers from Wolverhampton come to Stratford poach their trade and park on ranks reserved for them which they pay for the right use.