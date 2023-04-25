WORK on Evesham Road roundabout has been delayed for another three months.

This is the second time the completion date has been pushed back and it is not now expected to be finished before the end of August.

The work was originally expected to be done by the end of March but this was later revised to May.

But Warwickshire County Council announced today (Tuesday) that a new hold-up, caused by having to divert a water sewer away from a culvert and relocate telecommunications cables, will delay completion date by another three months.

The road will connect the Evesham Road with the A46 at the Wildmoor roundabout aswell as a road through a new housing development in Shottery and Luddington Road.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said construction of the new roundabout was “progressing well” with the southern side of the roundabout “partially constructed and operational”.

The new Luddington Road arm of the roundabout is open to traffic, while the old Luddington Road is being prepared for resurfacing.

They added: “A new culvert below Luddington Road has been installed and the southern half of the new culvert below Evesham Road is in place and traffic is diverted to enable construction of the northern half.

“The relocation of underground services and other preparation works are continuing throughout the site to enable construction of the northern half of the culvert.

“Currently the works activity is focused on the northern side of Evesham Road with the construction of access from the roundabout to the new development.”

They continued: “Due to the complexity of the diversion of the water sewer and the statutory works (telecommunications) taking place in this area this will unfortunately result in a delay to the previously advised completion date.

“The works are now expected to be complete at the end of August 2023.”

The council added: “Warwickshire County Council would like to thank you for your continued support and understanding during the period of highway works and apologise for any inconvenience.”