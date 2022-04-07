Home   News   Article

Drivers urged to put safety first at Stratford primary schools

By David Adamson
Published: 18:38, 07 April 2022
 | Updated: 18:39, 07 April 2022

HEADTEACHERS are urging parents to drive and park safely while on the school run following concerns about safety.

Children at Loxley CofE Primary School with their new safe parking signs (55956279)

Four primary schools in the Stratford district have raised issues about both parents’ driving and parking in the roads surrounding their sites, with some putting up their signage or seeking support from the police to try to resolve the problems.

Loxley C of E Primary School has had to take steps to deter unsafe parking by putting signs on Goldicote Road after parents were seen driving along footpaths.

