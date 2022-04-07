Drivers urged to put safety first at Stratford primary schools

HEADTEACHERS are urging parents to drive and park safely while on the school run following concerns about safety.

Gallery1

Four primary schools in the Stratford district have raised issues about both parents’ driving and parking in the roads surrounding their sites, with some putting up their signage or seeking support from the police to try to resolve the problems.

Loxley C of E Primary School has had to take steps to deter unsafe parking by putting signs on Goldicote Road after parents were seen driving along footpaths.