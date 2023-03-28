Driver's three 'near misses' after changes to south Warwickshire bridge

THE new one-way priority system over Wixford Bridge is “an accident waiting to happen”, according to a motorist who regularly uses the crossing.

Philip Williams, a contract window cleaner from Alcester, contacted the Herald after last week’s report raised concerns about a lack of visibility for drivers after a new road layout was created to make a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.

But Mr Williams said the changes have caused him to have three near-misses in five days while travelling towards Alcester from Bidford. He said, on the last occasion, only his swift actions prevented a head-on collision with an Audi, which had not given way and was travelling at speed.

The 18th century bridge at Wixford that crosses the River Arrow. (63229481)

“Drivers are not giving way on the Alcester side,” Mr Williams explained. “I was millimetres away from a collision. It’s lucky that I had the reactions to miss him. People are not looking ahead of them as they come around the corner from Alcester. Once they’re in the dip, they’ve had it as you can’t see if a vehicle is coming towards you.”

Warwickshire County Council has said the Wixford scheme has been modelled on Welford Bridge, and includes warning signs for drivers. It was also subject to road safety audits.

Mr Williams added: “It’s an accident waiting to happen. They need traffic lights or to get rid of it. I want safety for myself, the pedestrians of Wixford and the traffic. It’s in everybody’s interest to make it black and white.”

Michael Cooper, from Alcester, also contacted the Herald to question the safety of the scheme.

He said: “It’s potentially a lethal change. It’s my opinion that the new scheme poses increased risk to vehicles, cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians. I hope I am wrong, but I fear there could be accidents on the bridge as it’s now laid out.”

He has written to Cllr Piers Daniell (Cons, Alcester) and Warwickshire County Council asking a series of questions about how the decision was made and making the point that Wixford Bridge is not comparable with a scheme at Welford because of the difference in gradient – he says this prevents clear visibility of oncoming vehicles at Wixford.

Cllr Daniell said: “A concern was raised for the safety of pedestrians who regularly use the bridge to cross the river at this point as a pedestrian footpath starts and finishes at the bridge. It is important to understand that the pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users in this instance and the alterations are primarily intended to improve safety for them.

“I have dealt with a handful of complaints, but also had numerous conversations with residents in Wixford and surrounding villages who have said they are happy with the changes. Some are now using the bridge to walk over, which they hadn’t done previously.”

The county council said: “The scheme was subject to a combined stage one and two safety audit during the design process, which is the norm for small-scale schemes. The council will be checking on the scheme’s operation going forward and conducting a stage three safety audit with a view to review the operation of the site in six months’ time.”