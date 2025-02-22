Newly operational average speed cameras appear to be working a bit too well, according to motorists caught speeding recently.

As reported in the Herald, average speed cameras were installed in Studley and Coughton two years ago but only went live at the end of January.

The A435 stretch was deemed an accident blackspot, and chosen as one of four areas to try out average speed camera pilot scheme.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe explained: “Road safety in Warwickshire is one of my very high priorities. Residents asked for average speed cameras. We have four pilots, one is on the A435 at Studley, which is a particular blackspot where there have been a number of fatal collisions over the past few years.”

Average speed cameras use ANPR technology and read the number plate of every vehicle passing the entry camera and record distance over time to the exit camera, working out the average speed the vehicle was travelling at to cover the distance .

Average speed check signs now warn drivers not to exceed 30mph through Studley with the next set restricting motorists to 50mph between Studley and Coughton. A third set comes with a 40mph restriction through Coughton and King’s Coughton.

However, many motorists, perhaps used to the cameras being dormant, had been slow to react to the new warnings – and have received penalty letters in the post as a result.

One unfortunate driver was issued five letters in a week.

When residents shared their frustration on social media, different views were swapped in often colourful conversations.

One of the average speed cameras on the A435 at Coughton. Photo: Mark Williamson

One anonymous speeder voicing their frustration said: “Is it just me that wasn’t aware that the average speed cameras were turned on two weeks ago? I’ve come home to two fines for doing 36mph in a 30mph zone. Surely there should have been some kind of notification they were going live?”

Many others shared similar tales of woe. Rosemary Goddard said: “I’m so annoyed with myself, I got two speeding tickets in one week one for 35mph the other for 37mph.”

Warwickshire Police have said they follow national guidelines for speed penalty enforcement. That is 10 per cent plus 2mph; so in a 30mph zone drivers would be fined for going 36mph and above.

Andrew Makri was one of quite a few drivers who claim to have been issued a penalty letter at below that speed. He said: “I had a letter for doing 34mph between Aldi and the left turning towards Miller and Carter.”

Meanwhile one driver who works for butchers Tony G in Mappleborough Green potentially faces losing his livelihood.

Owner Tony Geraghty explained this week: “I returned from a week’s holiday to find five speeding fines in a week for one of my employees (not exactly boy racer but 34 in a 30mph).

“The driver in question is now facing 15 points possibly losing his licence, job and possibly his house.”

Other commentators were thankful for speed enforcement. Andy Vale said poignantly: “It’s a 30, keep to it, my wife is in a wheelchair because of speeding drivers.”

Insp Dave Valente from the Warwickshire Police’s road safety team said: “Successful testing of the average speed cameras in Studley took place over December and the beginning of January. Processing of speeding offences and enforcement of the average speed limits commenced from 13th January, with all testing complete.

“I would like to emphasise that these speed limits, and the cameras, have been in place for a significant period of time and regardless of when the cameras went live people should have been adhering to the speed limit. Speeding remains the number one cause of fatal collisions on our roads, and every driver has a responsibility to comply with limits imposed. Speed limits are there for a reason and the enforcement of these limits is about saving lives.

“We want drivers to take responsibility, change their behaviour, and learn from their errors if they are caught speeding. Usually, the first penalty notice is enough to have this effect. Education is a preferred outcome where drivers are eligible.”

In regard to a driver appealing getting multiple tickets in a short time, Insp Valente said: “If a driver wishes to offer mitigating circumstances, we will consider them. The extreme example of five tickets being received in a short period is the sort of situation we can discuss with a driver directly if they make contact with us.”