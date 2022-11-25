POLICE have said they will continue their campaign to catch drink-drivers throughout the World Cup and into the new year.

The campaign started on Monday (21st November) and already a number of arrests have been made, including:

A 51-year-old man from Wellesbourne. He was arrested at 2pm on 22nd November in Newbold Place, Wellesbourne, following a minor injury road traffic collision. Police said he failed a roadside breath-test and was later charged with drink-driving and driving without a licence. He is due to appear before Warwickshire magistrates on 13th January.

A Henley man, 41, was arrested at 7.20pm on 20th November on suspicion of drink driving after his vehicle was in collision with a tree near Little Alne, Alcester. He failed a roadside breath-test and is to appear before magistrates on 13th January.

Officers stopped a white VW Golf at 11.30pm on 20th November on Salford Road, Bidford, after they were concerned about the manner of driving. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Weston-Super-Mare failed a roadside breath-test and was charged with drink-driving, also to appear before magistrates on 13th January.

The ongoing drink-drive campaign will see an increase in police presence on Warwickshire’s roads and all drivers involved in a collision will also be asked to provide a roadside breath-test and drug swipe.

Officers are encouraging the public to report suspected drink or drug drivers by calling 101 or, in an emergency, 999.

Inspector Jem Mountford said: “If you are going out drinking with your friends to a Christmas party or to enjoy the World Cup, make sure you plan ahead and agree a nominated driver or pre-book a taxi home.

“Drinking and driving is not worth the risk to your job, life and reputation as there is a high risk of being stopped and arrested with an increased police presence on the roads to target and catch drink and drug drivers.”