A DRIVER was drinking coffee when his pick-up truck smashed head-on into a Wootton Wawen couple’s car, a court heard this week.

Kenneth Alder, 74, had to be cut out of the wreckage and suffered a fatal heart attack while later undergoing a series of operations.

And because of her own injuries, his wife Maureen never got to see him before he died, a judge at Warwick Crown Court was told.

Philip Griffin, who was driving the Nissan Navara pick-up truck pleaded guilty to causing Mr Alder’s death in December 2019 by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to Mrs Alder, again by dangerous driving.

This week the 32-year-old of Himbleton Close, Redditch, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Judge Anthony Potter, who also banned him from driving for six years eight months, said: “He chose to prioritise his cup of coffee over keeping his eyes on the road.”

The crash happened on the A4189 Redditch Road near Ullenhall on 11th December, 2019, when the Alders’ Ford Focus was hit by the Nissan.

Prosecutor Sharon Bahia said that another couple had turned onto the A4189 behind Griffin, who was on his way home from work. Their dashcam footage was played in court and showed the Navara crossing the central white line on no fewer than six times and almost hitting the nearside kerb on three occasions.

The court was told there was an “almighty bang” as the Nissan went close to the kerb on a left-hand bend, then onto the off-side of the road and head-on into the Alders’ Ford Focus without braking.

Mr and Mrs Alder, who had been married for 50 years, had been on their way home from visiting their daughter in Redditch.

Mr Alder had injuries to his pelvis, hip, chest, feet and legs, and while undergoing a further operation on Christmas Eve suffered a heart attack and died.

Mrs Alder injuries left her unable to look after herself for three months, and her ongoing mobility problems mean she has had to move in with her daughter, the court heard.

The court was also told that at the scene Griffin had seemed in shock, repeatedly saying: “Oh my God, it’ all my fault, I could have killed them.”

And he admitted: “I took my eye off the road to look at the centre console where I had a coffee.”

He said he picked up the coffee to take a sip, but it was empty and had put the cup back. When he looked up again, he was on the wrong side of the road. He has asked the police to pass on his condolences, added Miss Bahia.

Makhan Shoker, in mitigation, said: “These are never easy cases. There are no winners, people suffer on both sides.

“This will be his first and, I have no doubt, his last custodial sentence. It is something that will stay with him for the rest of his life.

“This is not a case of a tearaway driver who had been drinking or taking drugs, this is a man who made a major mistake on a drive home and took his eyes off the road for no more than two or three seconds.”

Jailing Griffin, Judge Potter told him: “You became distracted by your coffee in the console of your vehicle, and I am quite satisfied you were distracted on more than one occasion because your car with increasing regularity strayed towards the centre of the road or towards the kerb.

“Sadly for all concerned, you did not absorb the obvious lessons of this movement and continued to be distracted – and you drifted into the off-side carriageway with devastating results.”

After the hearing, Griffin’s solicitor Manjinder Kang said: “Mr Griffin has been remorseful for his actions since the day of the incident and has deep sympathy for the loss and pain that has been caused to the family. He is very apologetic, and hopes the family can now have some closure.”

______