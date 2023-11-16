IT’S called the Bloodhound, it looks like a space shuttle and it’s the fastest car on the planet.

The land speed record car paid a flying visit to the British Motor Museum at Gaydon last Wednesday (8th November) as part of a national roadshow to find a new driver.

wanted: driver with a need for super speed

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is available to a skilled driver who wants to push the boundaries of speed – the Bloodhound is capable of more than 800mph – and set a new world record.