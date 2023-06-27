Driver tried to avoid Warwickshire speeding fine by citing medieval laws and customs

A SPEEDING driver tried to avoid a fine by citing medieval laws and customs.

Warwickshire Police said the 28-year-old, who was caught driving at 58mph in a 50mph limit in temporary roadworks on 30th December last year, was sent a notice of intended prosecution requiring him to confirm the identity of the driver.

Instead, he sent police numerous documents, including demands for millions of pounds.

The driver sent this document to Warwickshire Police.

But the approach failed and was prosecuted for failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver when required in relation to a speeding offence.

On 8th June Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court fined the driver £660, ordered him to pay £90 costs and a £264 victim surcharge as well as giving him six points on his licence.

Inspector Dave Valente said: “Let me be clear, all drivers on UK roads are subject to the statutory requirements of the Road Traffic Act. This includes driving licences, vehicles being MOT’d, insured and taxed. It also means complying with the speed limit, and the consequences of failing to do so. Drivers who respond with extensive demands based on ancient medieval customs, will not evade prosecution.

“Our aim is to make our roads safer for everyone and that includes ensuring drivers comply with the speed limit. We would much prefer to educate and change behaviour first, and for drivers to attend a speed awareness course where eligible – you can do one every three years if the excess speed is within a threshold – but this driver gave us no choice and the case was sent to court.

“It is really sad that this driver is required to pay over £1,000 in various court costs, and received six points on his licence, when he was eligible for a speed awareness course outcome instead.

“Unfortunately, this is not a one-off case. We have noticed an increase in those who quote this type of material to avoid the consequence of a speeding offence. This driver found out the hard way, trying to avoid a speeding prosecution could cost them a lot more than responding in accordance with the Road Traffic Act.”