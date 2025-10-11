An elderly motorist drove through the car park wall of the Stratford Methodist Church this morning (Saturday) around 11am causing a modest trail of destruction and some head-scratching for police officers.

Witnesses said the male driver, who they estimated to be in his 80s, appeared to have not seen the wall and shrubbery either as he was trying to exit the car park or that he accidentally pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.

The scene outside the Methodist Church car park. Photo: Stratford Herald

Either way he ended up destroying a section of the wall and scattering rocks and shrubbery into the street.

His car, a red Hyundai Tucson, ended up stuck and straddling Trinity Close, the road that runs between the Methodist and Holy Trinity churches.

Stratford Police attended, and despite trying to tow the Hyundai, it wouldn’t budge.

The scene outside the Methodist Church car park. Photo: Stratford Herald

One witness told the Herald this was because “there was a small tree wedged under it, preventing it from going forwards or backwards”.

The witness said the driver looked unperturbed by the incident, and appeared to be offering advice to the officers.



