Driver suspected of stealing cannabis plants fled after crash near Wellesbourne

A VAN driver - suspected of stealing cannabis plants - fled into the night after being forced to a stop by police near Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire officers were called into action in the early hours of Saturday morning as Thames Valley Police pursued a Peugeot Expert van, which has cloned number plates, from Banbury.

The driver had just been involved in a robbery where a large amount of cannabis plants had been taken.

Anyone reported some stolen cannabis plants?

Warwickshire Police’s roads and traffic team said: “We were able to successfully sting the vehicle on the A429 between Wellesbourne and Barford.

“After being stung the driver deliberately crashed the van into a road sign and hedge and made off over the nearby fields and river.

“Despite extensive searches with our police dogs and [police helicopter] the driver managed to flee into the night.

The van was crashed into a sign by the driver who fled.

“We seized the vehicle for forensic examination and it won’t be long before the driver will be getting a knock at the door after leaving his DNA all over the airbag.”