A driver accidentally smashed into one of the Shakespeare historic houses badly damaging a timber-framed wall this morning (Friday).

Hall’s Croft on Old Town was rammed by the resident in what was apparently a new SUV after they confused the accelerator for the brake while reversing.

A worker described the damage as “not a quick fix”.

The former home of Shakespeare’s daughter Susanna and her husband, Dr John Hall, is owned by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT). It is currently closed to the public while multi-million renovation work is ongoing.

Damage done to Hall's Croft in Stratford this morning after a driver accidentally reversed into the historic house. Photo: Gill Sutherland/Stratford Herald - copyright

An SBT worker on the scene said that the male driver was reversing in the road while others “tried to get past - with inpatience”.

“He stopped and phoned the police and we already have his insurance details,” they said.

“The driver was OK but gutted,” they added, but declined to give a description of the man or his approximate age.

The worker said that the incident could have been worse.

“As it was an SUV it didn’t hit the bottom stone but the timber-frame wall.

“Under the circumstances it could be worse, if it was a smaller car it would have hit the trim.

“And the team that need to deal with it was actually here for a site meeting.

“But It's not going to be a quick fix.”

The accident follows a similar-sounding incident just round the corner from Hall's Croft last weekend when an elderly male driver took out part of the Stratford Methodist Church car park wall. He drove over the wall last Saturday (11th October) causing a modest trail of destruction and some head-scratching for police officers when his car ended up stuck in the road with foliage and rubble trapped under it.

That incident caused a rash of calls to introduce mandatory driving test resists for over-70s.