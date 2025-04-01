A dangerous driver who caused the death of a woman last September has been handed a jail setence of seven years and eight months.

On 28th September 2024, Akashdeep Singh, then 23, was driving a Peugeot boxer van on the M40 between junction 11, for Banbury, and junction 12, for Gaydon when he caused a crash involving five other cars. Sadly a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the cars died in the crash.

Akashdeep Singh

At the time Warwickshire Police launched a manhunt after Singh left the scene on foot.

Singh, who had previously pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, changed his plea ahead of the start of the trial and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (31st March).

He also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Singh was also disqualified from driving for seven years.