A 68-year-old woman caught drink driving yesterday (Wednesday) was nearly four times over the legal limit.

She was arrested at 3.20pm after she was spotted driving erratically on Evesham Road near Luddington by Alcester police on patrol.

Shortly after the incident, an officer explained: “Alcester Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle being driven erratically, crossing on to the wrong side of the road narrowly missing oncoming traffic before hitting a curb and bursting a tyre.

“Shockingly the 68-year-old female driver provided a positive roadside breath test of 116 - nearly four times over the limit. The female was subsequently arrested and is currently in custody sobering up waiting to be charged.”