Driver fined after dashcam footage captures dodgy overtaking on A429 near Wellesbourne

VIDEO footage captured by a member of the public led to the conviction of a driver who weaved across the road and crossed a solid white line to overtake through a right turn lane.

After overtaking a car, the driver then pulled in and caused the car behind to brake.

Warwickshire Police said the driver, 53, was caught on dashcam driving without due care and attention on the A429 near Wellesbourne.

The footage was sent to police for an officer to review through its Operation Snap and the driver, from Coventry who also had no insurance, appeared at Leamington Magistras’ Court on 9th July.

He admitted his driving fell below that of a competent and careful driver and was given eight points on his licence and fined £323.

He was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

PC Ken Bratley, a road safety officer, said: “Initially this driver did not believe he had done anything wrong.

“However, he was eventually persuaded by his solicitor that he had committed the offences and pleaded guilty.

“We can only hope being caught by Op Snap is the wake up call he needs to become a safer, more considerate driver.”