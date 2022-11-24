Driver failed to stop after collision with cyclist in Wellesbourne

POLICE are trying to trace the driver of a car who didn’t stop after colliding with a cyclist in Wellesbourne yesterday (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital with rib injuries following the incident at about 3.20pm on the Stratford Road roundabout with the A429.

The car, suspected to be a Toyota, did not stop at the scene.

Police said: “An investigation is ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any dashcam footage.

“If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 216 of 23rd November 2022.”