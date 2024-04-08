An 18-year-old man from Newbold-on-Stour has been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the Campden Road/B4035 near Stretton-on-Fosse on Friday, 21st April 2023.

The teenager has been summonsed to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 8th May where he will face three counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

The 18-year-old was the driver of a Ford Fiesta containing three other teenagers, all students at Chipping Campden School, as they travelled home from school together when they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 4.10pm.

Following the collision, Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital the same day, Friday, and Frank Wormald, 16, died two days later on Sunday.

Edward Spencer was the sole survivor in the Fiesta.

The occupants of the Fiat 500 - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries and continue to receive ongoing treatment for their injuries.