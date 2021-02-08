A driver has admitted he was to blame for a crash near Ullenhall which led to the death of a Warwickshire pensioner, a judge has heard.

Philip Griffin had been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of 74-year-old Kenneth Alder from Wootton Wawen in December 2019.

Griffin, 32, of Himbleton Close, Redditch, also faces a charge of causing serious injury to Mr Griffin’s wife, Maureen, by dangerous driving.

The charges follow a collision on the A4189 Redditch Road near Ullenhall during the afternoon on 11th December, 2019, when the Alders’ Ford Focus was hit by Griffin’s Nissan Navara.

Mr and Mrs Alder, who had been married for 50 years, were both seriously injured in the crash, and Mr Alder died in hospital 13 days later on Christmas Eve.

Although his case was listed at Warwick Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on Friday, 5th February, Griffin was excused from attending because of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic by reducing the number of people in the building.

However, his barrister Makhan Shoker indicated that Griffin would be pleading guilty to both charges and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Judge Peter Cooke adjourned the case for the report to be prepared prior to a further hearing at which Griffin, who is on bail, will attend to enter his pleas and be sentenced.