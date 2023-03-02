TWO Skoda Kodiaq vRS SUVs have joined the Air Ambulance Service’s fleet as the charity celebrates 20 years of saving lives.

The new critical care cars will replace the charity’s old vehicles to continue supporting the life-saving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA), which this year celebrates 20 years of service, and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), which celebrate 15 years of service.

Air ambulance crews pictured with the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS SUVs (62671646)

As the roads are clearer at night, both ambulance services use cars rather than aircraft. The cars are also used in the daytime to attend emergencies that are quicker to reach by road and allow the charity to attend incidents if the aircraft is unavailable due to maintenance or poor weather.