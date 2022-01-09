Warwickshire Police have revealed nearly 40 per cent of people in custody over the Christmas weekend (24th-29th December) were arrested on suspicion of offences committed under the influence of alcohol.

There were 86 people in custody over the Christmas weekend, 33 on suspicion of offences committed while under the influence of drink.

A drink driver ended up in the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water

Thirty-eight people were arrested on suspicion of committing violent offences, 24 of which were domestic related and two of which had a racially aggravated element.

In addition, 12 people were arrested for drink/drug driving in Warwickshire.

In the Stratford district this included:

A 53-year-old man from Southam was arrested and charged with drink-driving following a collision on the A423 near Southam on Christmas Day. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was banned from driving for four years, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £175 in costs and victim surcharges.

A 49-year-old woman from Stratford was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers received a report of a woman asleep in a car in Drayton Avenue, Stratford on Christmas Day. The woman was charged with drink driving and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 28th January.

Supt Mike Smith, head of community and response policing, said: “Committing an offence while under the influence of alcohol is no defence in law.

“Getting arrested while drunk on a night out won’t only ruin your night, it could ruin the rest of your life. It could cost you your job, future career and education prospects, your driving licence and the freedom to travel to some countries.”

Meanwhile, in the Cotswolds one drink-driver hit the drink – literally – when he mistook the River Windrush for a road in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The river runs through the centre of Bourton-on-the-Water. The car left the road and he ended up upside down in the water.

The driver was arrested at the scene.