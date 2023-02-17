A DRINK-DRIVER who killed one man and injured three other people after driving the wrong way along the M6 has been jailed.

Christian Taylor, 41, from Preston-on-Stour, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday (15th February) to 10 years and six months in prison.

Christian Taylor. Photo: Leicestershire Police (62490751)

The court was told Taylor was over the drink-drive limit before the fatal crash close to junction 1. The former prison officer had been drinking in Stratford with a friend on Friday, 14th October last year and had taken more than his prescribed amount of medication.

The crash happened shortly after 4.30am on 14th October. Taylor’s black BMW 5 Series collided with a blue Nissan Juke on the southbound carriageway.

The four occupants of the Nissan were taken to hospital. Two days later, one of them – 35-year-old David Draghita from Sutton Coldfield – died as a result of his injuries. Two of the other occupants were later discharged from hospital but a third – a woman in her 50s – is continuing to receive treatment.

During the investigation, police found that Taylor had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He had 116 milligrams of alcohol in his blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

On 13th December last year he pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 years and must sit an extended retest.

Defence barrister Lisa Hancox KC said, in mitigation, that Taylor was a family man with no previous convictions and had shown sorrow and profound regret.

Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle, of Leicestershire Police, said: “First and foremost, my condolences go out to David’s family. I know that no custodial sentence will bring him back.

“I hope this case serves as a stark warning to motorists that drinking alcohol and then deciding to drive can impair your thinking and judgement and lead to very serious consequences.”