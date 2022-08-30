TOUGHER sentences for drink and drug drivers have been highlighted by Warwickshire police as part of its summer road safety campaign.

The maximum penalty increased at the end of June from 14 years to life imprisonment for drivers convicted of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. The minimum period of disqualification for anyone convicted has also gone up from two to five years and for those convicted of a repeat offence, the minimum period of disqualification has increased from three to six years.

Warwickshire Police drink drive campaign

In 2019, 26 people were killed or seriously injured in collisions in the county, where the driver was impaired by alcohol. Speeding was a factor in six of these incidents and four drivers had also taken drugs.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe is chair of the county’s road safety partnership. He said: “These new sentences reflect the seriousness of these offences and the far-reaching consequences for the victim’s family who will never get their loved one back.

“The partnership has an ambitious target to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on Warwickshire’s roads by 50 per cent by 2030. An important element of that will involve making it clear that there are extremely serious consequences for those that ignore the law on drinking and drug driving. That’s why this summer anti drink and drug driving campaign is important, with education alongside enforcement helping to achieve a change in attitude among a small section of drivers who still choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence.”

Sgt Shaun Bridle added: “During the policing operation, officers will be conducting highly visible policing activity to detect drug and drink drivers. This includes dedicated roadside checks and mobile patrols to reassure the public that action is being taken to remove impaired drivers from our roads to protect the vast majority of law-abiding road users.

“All drivers that are involved in a collision will be asked to provide a roadside breath test and drug swipe.”