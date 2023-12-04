Home   News   Article

Drink-drive arrest following collision that caused gridlock in Stratford

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 11:09, 04 December 2023

A STRATFORD man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following an incident that caused gridlock across the town centre on Friday (1st December).

Warwickshire Police said a collision happened at about 2.40pm on Seven Meadows Road, forcing its closure for around three hours.

Motorists reported journeys across town were taking 40 minutes to an hour, with traffic still heavy beyond the evening rush-hour.

