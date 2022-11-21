Home   News   Article

Former carer fulfils ambition to open a ladies fashion shop in Alcester

By Lise Evans
Published: 11:00, 21 November 2022

SUZE Meredith has been dreaming about opening a women’s clothing shop for a long time, but caring for her family has always come first.

The 50-year-old has spent years caring for her daughter, Chloe, who has complex medical needs and then her late father-in-law.

Now Chloe is living independently and recently started her own small crafting enterprise, Suze decided to return to a profession she always adored since working at Debenhams in Stratford, and has opened Ciao Bella Chic in Alcester High Street.

