Dreaming of a Red Arrows flying career… settling for a cup of tea and cosy PJs

Stratford View column

By Becky Holmes

AT 46 years old I’ve finally decided what I want to do with my life. I want to be a Red Arrows pilot.

I went to the Midlands Air Festival on the Sunday afternoon and was absolutely thrilled watching the array of aircraft, big and small. However, nothing compared to when Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat announced over the speaker, “Ladies and gentlemen, your Red Arrows,” just two seconds before they whizzed over the roof of Ragley Hall and into sight. The noise, the speed and the precise formation genuinely took my breath away. Even as I type this it evokes a feeling of sheer wonderment. How can nine aeroplanes possibly be so cool that I have spent the last week and a half regretting every life choice I have ever made that didn’t turn me into a top fighter pilot?

The RAF’s Red Arrows gave their first display of the season at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall on Friday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson

I used to live in Lincolnshire and was very lucky to sometimes see them practising their routines from my back garden, but this was the first time I’d been to an actual air show to see them, so I was really excited. The sun was shining as we threw one camping chair, a small picnic blanket and a pillow into the car. I had said I didn’t want to take another chair and would be happy stretched out on the blanket as it was lovely and sunny. So sunny, in fact, that I didn’t even bother taking a coat.

The black clouds homed into view and the wind picked up just as we pulled up into the festival car park.

As we trudged across the field shivering, I couldn’t help but notice we were going to stick out like a sore thumb among the number of unbelievably prepared people that were already there. This was clearly an event attended by committed festival-goers. There were people with waterproofs, multiple blankets, umbrellas, huge fishing chairs, beach shelter tents, even inflatable recliners. One woman had a cool bag and a hot water bottle, for goodness’ sake.

As I sat down on our small blanket in cotton dungarees and a vest top, I felt rather unprepared and when the drizzle started, I acknowledged to myself that I am not a ‘brave the elements’ kind of woman. I went to a stall and spent £20 on a throw and £9 on a pair of aeroplane-themed socks. However, not wanting to fully relinquish the summer festival feeling I also bought an ice slushy, which I drank under the blanket while complaining about being cold. I watched most of the aircraft displays through a small eye hole I’d constructed through careful folding around my head.

It turns out however that not only do the Red Arrows put on one hell of a show, they also somehow manage to turn the weather minutes before their arrival. Just as I was about to announce to my long-suffering partner that I was on the verge of hypothermia and would probably need to have my fingers amputated because of frostbite, the clouds cleared and I was able to venture out from the cave I’d made for myself.

Their routine was incredible and as they zoomed off into the distance, I wondered what the pilots would be doing that evening. When I Googled what the Red Arrows do after their shows it turns out they have a full debrief and performance review. In contrast, when I got home, I flicked on the heating, put my pyjamas on and was in front of the telly with a cup of tea within minutes.

With the evidence laid out in front of me I think I’m going to have to accept that I’m not the stuff fighter pilots are made of.

I’ll console myself with the rather snazzy Red Arrows magnet that now adorns our fridge and the inflatable festival recliner that’s arriving in the post tomorrow.